Plaud AI launches note-taking devices in India to boost productivity
Plaud AI, known for its smart tech, just brought its note-taking devices to India.
These handy tools are built to capture real conversations at work, making meetings and chats easier to remember and share.
It's all about boosting productivity and keeping up with how people in India like to communicate.
Plaud doubles India users, $100 million ARR
Plaud's NotePin S and Note Pro fit right into India's love for face-to-face talks.
Plaud launched in India in early 2026 and formally announced its entry in August 2026, and has already doubled its users here and is aiming for 1 million by 2030.
As Megumi Yoshinaga from Plaud puts it, "Professionals want to work more efficiently. They want to use AI to capture important points from meetings, understand what a client wants and make sure they follow through on action items," said Megumi Yoshinaga, head of growth for APAC and MEA at Plaud AI.
The company also crossed $100 million in annual recurring revenue globally, all while keeping privacy front and center.