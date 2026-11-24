Plaud India user base tripled and targets 1 million by 2030
Plaud India's user base has more than tripled since entering India in early 2026, as more people look for smart AI gadgets to boost productivity.
This surge puts India among Plaud's most important global markets, and the company is now aiming for over 1 million users by 2030.
Plaud devices support Indian multilingual needs
Plaud launched in India last August, riding on festive season buzz and steady demand from professionals, especially those in manufacturing (15% of users) and tech (20%).
Their AI devices, like Note Pro and NotePin S, handle tasks like transcribing chats or summarizing meetings.
Plus, Plaud's focus on multilingual conversations and local work requirements has made its products click with Indian users.
You can grab their devices online or through the company's India website, Amazon India, and Blinkit.