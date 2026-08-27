Plaud opens preorders for AI-powered Plaud One Explorer Edition $250
Plaud just dropped its first AI-powered earbuds, the Plaud One Explorer Edition, now up for preorder at $250 in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, and more.
Unlike their older gadgets made for specific tasks, these earbuds are all about flexibility: they work as regular earbuds or double up as a recorder for conversations and calls.
Plaud Agent offers integrations and privacy
Plaud One packs an AI assistant called Plaud Agent that hooks into Google Calendar, Notion, and Slack to help with tasks. You can even pick different language models through their Plaud Intelligence platform.
For privacy, there's local data storage, encrypted uploads, and compliance with GDPR and HIPAA, though some folks still worry about how discreet recording could be.
Preorders come with $200 in credits for app upgrades down the line.