Plaud unveils Plaud One earphones and eSIM AI recording case

The AI syncs with Gmail, Google Calendar, Notion, and Slack to help draft emails or presentations from your recordings.

You get 300 free transcription minutes each month; more starts at $8.33 per month (billed yearly).

Battery life is solid: six hours of meetings or three hours of call recording per charge (up to 25 hours with the case).

At $249 and shipping later this year, Plaud hopes its smart features will stand out against rivals like Viaim and Anker.

CEO Nathan Xu says, "[For AI] we need to have a wearable and an always-ready interface, one that people love to wear, is socially acceptable and private by design," in a briefing.