Pluto yet to finish an orbit since discovery in 1930

Pluto, the dwarf planet discovered in 1930, is yet to complete a single full orbit around the Sun. Astronomers estimate that this distant world won't finish its first full journey until March 2178. The reason behind this long orbital period is Pluto's unique and elongated path around the Sun. It takes about 248 Earth years to complete one revolution.

Orbital characteristics Why does Pluto's orbit take so long? Pluto's orbit is not like those of the eight major planets, which are relatively circular. Instead, it is highly elliptical and tilted. At times, this dwarf planet even comes closer to the Sun than Neptune does. This elongated path takes it deep into the outer solar system and back again, slowing its movement significantly and extending its orbital period beyond two centuries.

Dwarf planet status Discovery of Pluto and its planet status debate Pluto was first identified by American astronomer Clyde Tombaugh at the Lowell Observatory on February 18, 1930. It was considered the ninth planet for decades until International Astronomical Union redefined what constitutes a planet in 2006. The new definition requires a celestial body to clear its orbit of neighboring debris, which Pluto, located in the Kuiper Belt with many icy bodies, does not. Despite this debate over its classification as a "dwarf planet," Pluto remains scientifically fascinating to astronomers worldwide.

Astronomical event When will Pluto complete its 1st full orbit? Pluto's first full orbit since its 1930 discovery will be completed on March 23, 2178. This is a significant milestone in the history of astronomy, considering that nearly two and a half centuries would have passed since Tombaugh's discovery at the Lowell Observatory. Despite its small size, Pluto is complex with five known moons, Charon being the largest.

