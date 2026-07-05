Modi inaugurates CG Semi's semiconductor manufacturing plant in Gujarat
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated India's third semiconductor manufacturing plant at Sanand, Gujarat. The facility will strengthen the country's electronics supply chain and reduce dependence on imported chips. The CG Semi's Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) plant, is a joint venture of CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Renesas Electronics Corporation, and Stars Microelectronics. It will manufacture chips for automotive and industrial sectors. The plant has a production capacity of up to 300 million semiconductor units annually.
Global reach
'Made in India' chips to be exported to developed markets
The chips manufactured at this state-of-the-art facility will be used in cars, scooters, and industrial applications. Most importantly, these 'Made in India' chips will be exported to Japan, US, and Europe. This is a major step toward making India a global semiconductor hub and an exporter of semiconductor products to developed markets.
Future plans
Semiconductor push builds on rapid expansion of electronics manufacturing sector
PM Modi expressed his vision for a complete semiconductor ecosystem in India, from chip design to fabrication and packaging. He said the semiconductor push builds on the rapid expansion of India's electronics manufacturing sector over the past decade. The G1 facility is part of CG Semi's planned investment of over ₹7,600 crore over five years to develop two OSAT plants in Sanand.