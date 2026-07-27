PNNL develops seawater extraction for magnesium lithium and nickel

Scientists at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) are working on ways to pull crucial minerals like magnesium, lithium, and nickel straight from seawater.

If they crack it, this could cover the world's energy needs for the next 50,000 years.

The catch? These minerals are pretty diluted in seawater, so getting them out has always been tough and pricey, but PNNL's new tech hopes to change that.