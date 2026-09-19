Pocket FM launches Sherpa AI assistant for serialized fiction creators
Technology
Pocket FM just dropped Sherpa, an AI-powered assistant designed to help creators write and manage long-running fiction series.
Sherpa keeps track of characters and storylines across episodes using smart agents, so stories stay consistent and creators can focus on their ideas.
Pocket FM content output rises 75x
Pocket FM's annualized content production on its platform has already boosted content production by 75 times, leading to over 2.5 million hours of new audio stories each year and a big jump in hit titles.
Co-founder Prateek Dixit says the tool helps maintain a creator's unique vision, while author Ajit Kumar appreciates how it helps him get past creative blocks without taking over the writing itself.