Podcast index: AI podcasts over 1 3rd, platform rules lagging Technology May 05, 2026

AI-made podcasts are popping up everywhere: over one-third of new shows in just nine days, says Podcast Index.

With AI voices sounding more real than ever, it's getting tough to tell humans from machines.

This boom has people wondering about rules and money: Apple Podcasts wants creators to disclose when a significant part of their show is made using AI, but Spotify hasn't set clear guidelines yet.

The lack of rules is making some folks nervous about fake news and trust issues.