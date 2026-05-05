Podcast index: AI podcasts over 1 3rd, platform rules lagging
AI-made podcasts are popping up everywhere: over one-third of new shows in just nine days, says Podcast Index.
With AI voices sounding more real than ever, it's getting tough to tell humans from machines.
This boom has people wondering about rules and money: Apple Podcasts wants creators to disclose when a significant part of their show is made using AI, but Spotify hasn't set clear guidelines yet.
The lack of rules is making some folks nervous about fake news and trust issues.
Monetization fuels AI 'podslop' debate
AI podcasts are easy to make and quick to monetize on free platforms, but that's also led to a wave of low-quality "podslop."
There's debate over what counts as good content when robots do the talking.
Still, some creators like Adam Levy are using AI for serious work: his Epstein files podcast plans to produce up to 120 episodes a month.
Even music isn't immune: Spotify is introducing a "Verified by Spotify" badge to help listeners spot legit tracks in the sea of AI-generated content.