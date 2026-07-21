PointAI to launch My Wardrobe app creating selfie digital twins
Technology
Indian startup PointAI will roll out My Wardrobe, an AI-powered app that creates a digital twin from your selfie so you can see how outfits look on you in less than a second.
First shown at Bharat Tex 2026, the app launches this August across India, Japan, and Singapore.
PointAI simulation AI keeps data private
The app uses PointAI's own Simulation AI for super-realistic outfit previews without relying on generative AI, so your data stays private and costs stay low.
There's even a "virtual trial standee" for digital fittings.
Backed by $11 million and over 70 global patents, PointAI claims that its technology already powers fashion giants like Amazon and Myntra, aiming to make shopping easier (and way more fun) for everyone.