Police warn cricket fans about spike in fake ticket scams
Technology
Police are warning cricket fans about a spike in scams where fake websites sell bogus match tickets.
These sites look almost identical to the real thing, making them tough to spot.
Most victims find these scams through ads or links on social media like Instagram and Facebook.
Report scams to 1930 or 112
It's not just fake tickets; scammers are also pushing phony lotteries and "get rich quick" schemes on social media.
Police say always double-check websites or apps before paying for anything online and stick to official platforms for ticket bookings.
If you get scammed, report it right away at 1930 or 112 so action can be taken quickly.