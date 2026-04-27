Polish and French scientists create optical tornadoes using liquid crystals Technology Apr 27, 2026

Scientists have just made "optical tornadoes," swirling beams of light, using liquid crystals, opening up new ways to send information in the future.

Instead of relying on complicated tech, the joint team from the University of Warsaw, the Military University of Technology, and Institut Pascal CNRS at Universite Clermont Auvergne used self-organizing materials to twist light into stable, energy-efficient patterns.