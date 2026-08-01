Pollen Robotics's Microduck on roller skates available for preorder $399
Technology
Say hello to Microduck, a tiny, AI-powered robot on roller skates from Pollen Robotics (part of Hugging Face).
Standing under 10-inch tall, Microduck is available for preorder at $399 and comes in four colors: cream, graphite, lavender, and sky blue.
Shipping is set to begin before Christmas 2026.
Microduck packs motion sensors lidar camera
Microduck isn't just cute: it's packed with tech like motion sensors, LiDAR, a camera, and articulated legs, head, and neck.
It can pick up small objects, kick a ball around, or follow a laser pointer. You can even control it with a game controller.
Plus, its open-source software lets you teach it new tricks.
Each Microduck also gets its own unique "audio identity" when first switched on, so your bot will always sound one-of-a-kind.