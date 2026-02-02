Pornhub blocks UK users over age verification rules
Starting February 2, 2026, Pornhub has blocked anyone in the UK who can't prove their age, following new rules in the Online Safety Act.
The site's parent company, Aylo, says these strict checks could actually push people toward sketchier sites and put user privacy at risk.
Aylo wants device makers to handle age checks
Aylo isn't just worried about losing users—they're concerned about privacy.
Aylo wants device makers like Apple and Google to handle age checks instead of websites.
They argue this would keep personal info safer.
Ofcom is investigating over 80 platforms for not following rules
UK regulator Ofcom says sites have two choices: verify ages or block access.
Ofcom is already investigating over 80 platforms for not following the rules and has fined at least one site £1 million.
Similar laws have led Pornhub to block access in some US states too.