Pornhub blocks UK users over age verification rules

Aylo isn't just worried about losing users—they're concerned about privacy. Aylo wants device makers like Apple and Google to handle age checks instead of websites. They argue this would keep personal info safer.

Ofcom is investigating over 80 platforms for not following rules

UK regulator Ofcom says sites have two choices: verify ages or block access.

Ofcom is already investigating over 80 platforms for not following the rules and has fined at least one site £1 million.

Similar laws have led Pornhub to block access in some US states too.