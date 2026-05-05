Portal Space Systems and Paladin Space to launch DRAAS service
Portal Space Systems and Paladin Space are teaming up to launch a new service called Debris Removal as a Service (DRAAS), aiming to clear out the massive amount of space junk orbiting Earth.
Using Portal's Starburst spacecraft and Paladin's Triton tech, they'll track down and grab pieces of debris smaller than 1 meter: think old satellite bits and random metal scraps.
The first mission, Starburst-1, launches late 2026 on a SpaceX rideshare, which could pave the way for commercial launches in 2027 onward.
Portal secures $50 million for orbital cleanup
There are about 130 million pieces of junk floating around our planet, and cleaning them up is becoming urgent for future space missions.
DRAAS has already caught the eye of big players like Starlab Space, which want this tech for their future space station operations.
With $50 million in fresh funding, Portal is moving fast to get these cleanup missions going, and keep our orbits safer for everyone.