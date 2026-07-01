Portugal launches Amalia, its 1st open source AI model
Portugal just launched Amalia, its first-ever open-source AI model, hoping to cut back on reliance on US tech giants like OpenAI and Google.
Built with €5.5 million in European Union funds by local universities and research centers, Amalia is meant to help businesses, public services, and researchers create their own custom AI tools.
Portugal's Amalia runs on top supercomputers
Amalia is all about making things more efficient: think virtual museum guides, smarter teaching assistants, or even decision-support tools for the Portuguese Navy.
It runs on top supercomputers (Deucalion and MareNostrum 5), so it's ready for big projects while keeping data safe at home.
As Prime Minister Luis Montenegro put it, "Europe's strategic autonomy is today, perhaps more than ever, tied to AI." So this launch is a big step toward independent tech in Europe.