Portugal launches Amalia, its 1st open source AI model

Portugal's Amalia runs on top supercomputers

Amalia is all about making things more efficient: think virtual museum guides, smarter teaching assistants, or even decision-support tools for the Portuguese Navy.

It runs on top supercomputers (Deucalion and MareNostrum 5), so it's ready for big projects while keeping data safe at home.

As Prime Minister Luis Montenegro put it, "Europe's strategic autonomy is today, perhaps more than ever, tied to AI." So this launch is a big step toward independent tech in Europe.