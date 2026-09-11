Portuguese group D3 sues Meta, TikTok, YouTube for 'hooking' users
A Portuguese digital rights group called D3 is suing Meta (Facebook and Instagram), TikTok, and YouTube, saying their apps are designed to keep people hooked.
The lawsuit points to features like infinite scroll, autoplay videos, constant notifications, and personalized recommendations that make it hard to stop scrolling.
D3 likens tactics to gambling
D3 says these tactics remind it of the gambling industry, removing natural breaks so users keep coming back.
Their president, Ricardo Lafuente, wants stricter rules because "A healthy, productive and educational social media ecosystem is possible, but only if the rules are robust, properly enforced and directed at those who persist in ignoring them," said D3 President Ricardo Lafuente.
While YouTube says it offers "take a break" reminders and is reviewing the case, Meta and TikTok haven't commented yet.
This move follows similar actions in other countries as scrutiny grows on both sides of the Atlantic.