Portuguese group D3 sues Meta, TikTok, YouTube for 'hooking' users

D3 says these tactics remind it of the gambling industry, removing natural breaks so users keep coming back.

Their president, Ricardo Lafuente, wants stricter rules because "A healthy, productive and educational social media ecosystem is possible, but only if the rules are robust, properly enforced and directed at those who persist in ignoring them," said D3 President Ricardo Lafuente.

While YouTube says it offers "take a break" reminders and is reviewing the case, Meta and TikTok haven't commented yet.

This move follows similar actions in other countries as scrutiny grows on both sides of the Atlantic.