Powerful El Nino in Pacific could make 2027 extremely hot

Sea temperatures in a key Pacific zone are already way above normal and could hit record highs by November, possibly topping even the huge 2015 El Nino.

Scientists say there's a 69% chance this will be the strongest El Nino since 1950.

The extra heat could add another 0.3 degrees Celsius to global warming, pushing annual temperatures to about 1.76 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels and fueling more extreme weather like droughts and wildfires, especially in places like Indonesia.