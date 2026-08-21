Powerful El Nino in Pacific could make 2027 extremely hot
Technology
A powerful El Nino is forming in the Pacific, and it's on track to make 2027 one of the hottest years ever.
This climate event happens when trade winds slow down, sending warm ocean water east and shaking up weather patterns all over the world.
Strongest El Nino likely since 1950
Sea temperatures in a key Pacific zone are already way above normal and could hit record highs by November, possibly topping even the huge 2015 El Nino.
Scientists say there's a 69% chance this will be the strongest El Nino since 1950.
The extra heat could add another 0.3 degrees Celsius to global warming, pushing annual temperatures to about 1.76 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels and fueling more extreme weather like droughts and wildfires, especially in places like Indonesia.