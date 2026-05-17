Prada, Axiom and NASA announce AxEMU suits for Artemis III
Prada is teaming up with Axiom Space to design next-generation spacesuits for the Artemis III mission.
Announced at a space congress in Milan, this collaboration also includes NASA.
The new AxEMU suits are all about better movement, safety, and bringing a bit of high-fashion style to lunar exploration.
Suits upgraded, Artemis III planned 2027
Prada's engineers have upgraded the suits with comfier materials, smarter stitching, and features that fit more body types.
These suits pack advanced thermal controls, improved communications, and better visibility, way ahead of the old Apollo designs.
Artemis III is currently planned for 2027 and is expected to focus on docking tests near Earth, while Artemis IV aims for NASA's first crewed Moon landing since Apollo, targeting the South Pole where water ice could help future missions go even further.