Prada, Axiom and NASA announce AxEMU suits for Artemis III

Suits upgraded, Artemis III planned 2027

Prada's engineers have upgraded the suits with comfier materials, smarter stitching, and features that fit more body types.

These suits pack advanced thermal controls, improved communications, and better visibility, way ahead of the old Apollo designs.

Artemis III is currently planned for 2027 and is expected to focus on docking tests near Earth, while Artemis IV aims for NASA's first crewed Moon landing since Apollo, targeting the South Pole where water ice could help future missions go even further.