Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair urges AI sovereignty at Cyber Suraksha Summit

Nair pointed out that as AI gets more common, it's getting harder to tell what's real online. He urged for a "whole-of-nation approach" to handle these challenges together.

The summit also highlighted how cyber threats are rising fast: there has been a 389% rise in ransomware victims worldwide, year-over-year, and India lost ₹19,813 crore to cyber fraud in 2025 alone.

Experts say there is a huge need for more people working in cybersecurity, and smarter ways to manage AI safely.