Predictable Coldcard randomizer flaw let hackers steal 1,816 BTC

A major vulnerability in Coldcard's hardware wallet let hackers steal about 1,816 BTC (about $114 million) across four waves of attacks since July 30, 2026.

The problem was a predictable randomizer in a firmware update from March 2021, which made it easy for attackers to recreate users' private keys.

In the latest wave, hackers used Bitcoin's replace-by-fee feature, giving victims a small window to recover funds if they acted fast.