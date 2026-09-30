President Trump launches AI powered America.gov consolidating 29,000 government websites
President Trump has launched a new version of America.gov, powered by AI, that rolls 29,000 government websites and 800 million pages into one super easy-to-use site.
The goal? Make it way less painful for people to find and use federal services.
This big tech move is part of Trump's push to keep the US ahead in the global AI game: he's betting on building cool tools over adding more rules, even as debates about tech's impact heat up.
Trump and Johnson discuss AI regulation
The launch happened in Washington, with top names from OpenAI, Google, Palantir, and Anthropic joining in.
While everyone was checking out the new site, Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson were also meeting with these technology executives later today to hash out how, or if, AI should be regulated.
The message: making government easier matters, but figuring out smart ways to handle powerful tech is still a work in progress.