Prime Day 2025 scams surge: Indian shoppers targeted

A new McAfee study found that during Prime Day 2025, Indian shoppers were hit with over 36,000 fake Amazon websites and nearly 75,000 phishing messages—most powered by AI. Still, almost everyone (96%) plans to shop the sale online.

Deepfake scams featuring celebrity lookalikes were also common About 81% of people got sketchy messages like fake delivery alerts or discount codes.

Nearly 39% have seen deepfake scams featuring celebrity lookalikes, with young adults (18-34) getting tricked more often than older folks.

Many victims lost over ₹40,000 to these scams.

One in five kept quiet about it out of embarrassment or stress.

The study urges more awareness and caution during big sales like Prime Day.