Prime Day drops Apple MacBook Air 15 M3 to ₹127,990

Offer includes cashback, EMIs and warranty

This MacBook Air comes with 16GB memory and 256GB SSD storage.

Prime members can snag up to ₹6,399 cash back using eligible credit cards.

If you have an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card, there's a no-cost EMI option; other banks offer EMIs for up to 24 months.

Plus, buyers get a one-year Apple warranty and a 10-day replacement policy from Amazon, making it a pretty sweet time to upgrade your laptop.