Prime Day drops Apple MacBook Air 15 M3 to ₹127,990
Technology
Heads up, tech lovers!
Amazon's Prime Day sale has dropped the price of the 2024 Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (with M3 chip) to ₹127,990, down from ₹134,900.
The deal includes cash back offers and flexible EMI plans, but be quick if you want the Silver model; stocks are limited.
Offer includes cashback, EMIs and warranty
This MacBook Air comes with 16GB memory and 256GB SSD storage.
Prime members can snag up to ₹6,399 cash back using eligible credit cards.
If you have an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card, there's a no-cost EMI option; other banks offer EMIs for up to 24 months.
Plus, buyers get a one-year Apple warranty and a 10-day replacement policy from Amazon, making it a pretty sweet time to upgrade your laptop.