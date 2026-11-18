Chantal Cappelletti, an aerospace engineer at the University of Nottingham, UK who wasn't involved in the new paper, points out that such an explosion would seriously disrupt global infrastructure and take ages to fix.

She puts it simply: "The result would not be an immediate collapse of modern society, but rather a prolonged degradation of many services that we now take for granted."

The study also reminds us of the 1962 Starfish Prime test, which left behind an artificial radiation belt that repeatedly spewed radiation at spacecraft.

Even today, most satellites would not survive radiation from such a blast.