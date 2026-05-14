Princeton builds 3D computing device using living neurons and electronics
Princeton researchers have built a three-dimensional computing device that uses living brain cells alongside electronics.
Unlike older attempts, their new design lets them monitor and interact with neurons in real time, thanks to tiny electrodes woven into the structure.
This could lead to computers that work more like our brains.
Princeton device recognizes simple patterns
Earlier models were limited because they used flat cell layers or couldn't fully connect with the neurons.
The Princeton team solved this by making a flexible 3-D scaffold where about 70,000 neurons can grow inside and around metal wires and electrodes coated with a soft, flexible material.
Their device can already recognize simple patterns, a big step toward future technology that blends biology and computing for much smarter systems.