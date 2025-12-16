Private satellites track methane leaks at over 3,000 energy sites worldwide

Who's emitting the most—and how satellites help

Turkmenistan, the US, Russia, Mexico, and Kazakhstan led oil and gas emissions; China and Russia topped coal site leaks.

GHGSat now has 14 satellites in orbit as of late 2025, making it easier to spot big polluters that older methods often miss.

As Dylan Jervis from GHGSat put it, this tech helps zero in on super-emitters, so efforts to cut emissions can be more focused.