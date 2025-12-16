Private satellites track methane leaks at over 3,000 energy sites worldwide
Private satellites mapped methane emissions from 3,114 oil, gas, and coal facilities by late 2025, revealing a hefty 8.3 million tons released globally.
The study—using GHGSat's tech—gives a clearer picture of where greenhouse gasses are coming from.
Who's emitting the most—and how satellites help
Turkmenistan, the US, Russia, Mexico, and Kazakhstan led oil and gas emissions; China and Russia topped coal site leaks.
GHGSat now has 14 satellites in orbit as of late 2025, making it easier to spot big polluters that older methods often miss.
As Dylan Jervis from GHGSat put it, this tech helps zero in on super-emitters, so efforts to cut emissions can be more focused.
Why this matters
With better satellite data matching up well with country-level coal stats (but less so for oil and gas), scientists can finally see which sites are the real culprits—and push for smarter climate action where it counts most.