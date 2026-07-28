Xbox outage finally resolved: Here's what happened

The prolonged outage sparked a wave of frustration on social media platforms like X. Many users criticized the disruption and demanded compensation for their losses.

One user wrote, "Imagine owning games you can't even play." Another said, "Had us in the first half ngl. Fix your sh-t. It's been over 12 hours or go eat a bag of d---s."

The third said, "There should be substantial compensation for this unacceptable outage."