Xbox outage finally resolved: Here's what happened
What's the story
A major outage of the Xbox Network, which lasted for over 13 hours and affected gamers around the world, has finally been resolved. The disruption rendered several core features inaccessible, including account and profile access, games and gaming services, store and subscriptions as well as apps and mobile services. Xbox Support acknowledged "significant issues" with these features in a recent update on X. Hours later, it reported that the issues had been mitigated.
Information
Engineers worked hard to resolve the problem
When the outage first occurred, Xbox acknowledged that some users were facing errors while trying to sign in, view their game library, or launch games. The company stated that engineers were working hard to resolve this problem.
User backlash
Users demand compensation for losses
The prolonged outage sparked a wave of frustration on social media platforms like X. Many users criticized the disruption and demanded compensation for their losses.
One user wrote, "Imagine owning games you can't even play." Another said, "Had us in the first half ngl. Fix your sh-t. It's been over 12 hours or go eat a bag of d---s."
The third said, "There should be substantial compensation for this unacceptable outage."
Ownership issues
Digital game ownership concerns raised during outage
The Xbox Live outage left gamers unable to access both digital and some physical games, raising alarms over digital game ownership.
Some Xbox disks require online authentication to launch, making them unplayable during this disruption.
The incident comes just days after Sony announced plans to end physical game production by January 2028 as part of its shift toward a digital-only release strategy.
Twitter Post
Official confirmation
Good news — the earlier Xbox issue should now be mitigated. You should once again be able to launch games, sign in, and complete purchases. Thanks for sticking with us through a long one. Let us know if anything still looks off: https://t.co/SoIhwJAdqC https://t.co/IvuWb8tsBT— XBOX Support (@XBOXSupport) July 27, 2026