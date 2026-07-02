Proofpoint study: 41% biggest Indian firms lack full email protection
Technology
Turns out, 41% of India's biggest companies aren't fully protecting their emails, according to a new Proofpoint study.
Major names like Reliance Industries, TCS, Wipro, and SBI were checked for how well they use DMARC, a technology that helps block fake and scam emails, and a lot of them are falling short.
Study warns DMARC gaps enable spoofing
Without proper DMARC in place, it's way easier for scammers to send emails pretending to be from these trusted companies.
That puts both company data and people's money at risk.
The study highlights just how important it is for big brands to step up their email security game before cyberattacks cause serious damage.