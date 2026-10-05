Proton launches Lumo 2.0 AI chatbot focused on privacy

Lumo 2.0 is way faster and smarter than before: Proton says it's now 127% more functional than the last version.

It can handle both text and images at once, lets you pick between quick or detailed replies, and keeps everything encrypted so only you can see your chats (not even Proton staff).

There's also a "Ghost mode" if you don't want your data used for training the AI.

It's free to use, but there are paid plans if you want extra features or need it for work.