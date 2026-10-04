Proton launches Lumo 2.0 chatbot under Swiss privacy laws
Technology
Proton, known for ProtonMail and ProtonVPN, just rolled out Lumo 2.0, its upgraded, privacy-focused AI chatbot.
Unlike most chatbots, Lumo runs on European servers under Swiss privacy laws, so your data stays protected while you chat, ask questions, or generate content.
Lumo 2.0 shows 127% performance improvement
Lumo 2.0 has recorded a 127% improvement in functions, including speed, reasoning, and knowledge, compared to Lumo 1.4.
There are new quick or detailed response modes and better web search for up-to-date info.
If you want extra features like collaboration tools or cloud storage, there are paid plans for individuals and teams too.