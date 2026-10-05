Proton launches Lumo 2.0 with 127% improvement and multimodal support

Proton, the team behind ProtonMail, just rolled out Lumo 2.0, its upgraded AI chatbot.

It's now 127% improved in functions, including speed, reasoning, and knowledge, than before (yep, that's official), and can handle both text and images in the same conversation, with improved web search functionality, and cooler image generation.

Since it was first announced in 2025, Lumo has been used by over 10 million people.