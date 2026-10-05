Proton launches Lumo 2.0 with 127% improvement and multimodal support
Proton, the team behind ProtonMail, just rolled out Lumo 2.0, its upgraded AI chatbot.
It's now 127% improved in functions, including speed, reasoning, and knowledge, than before (yep, that's official), and can handle both text and images in the same conversation, with improved web search functionality, and cooler image generation.
Since it was first announced in 2025, Lumo has been used by over 10 million people.
Lumo 2.0 uses 0-access encryption
Lumo 2.0 runs on Proton's European servers under strict Swiss privacy laws, stronger than even the European Union's rules.
Your data is protected with zero-access encryption so only you can see it, plus there's a "Ghost mode" that wipes your chats after each use so your conversations, data, and inputs are not used to train the AI.
Lumo is free to try out, but there are paid plans if you want extra features without giving up your privacy.