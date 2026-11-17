Proton launches Lumo desktop AI app focused on user privacy
Proton just launched Lumo Desktop, an artificial intelligence (AI) app designed to keep your data private while helping you get things done on Windows, macOS, and Linux.
Proton vows that the conversations and information from connected apps and files are never used to serve personalized ads or train AI models, so what you do stays with you.
Permissions, integrations, encryption under Swiss law
With Lumo Desktop, you decide what the AI can access by customizing permissions for each action.
It connects smoothly with apps like Proton's email app, Confluence, and Jira to automate work without sacrificing security.
Proton uses encryption so only users can read their chat history, and the limited data it stores is protected under Swiss privacy laws.