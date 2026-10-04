Proton unveils Lumo 2.0 AI chatbot with 127% performance gains
Proton just dropped Lumo 2.0, a big upgrade to its AI chatbot that is all about speed and privacy.
It has recorded a 127% improvement in functions, including speed, reasoning, and knowledge, making it a strong alternative to ChatGPT for anyone who cares about keeping their data safe.
Since launching last year, Lumo has already drawn in more than 10 million users.
Lumo adds Ghost mode and encryption
The new version adds handy modes for quick or detailed replies, sharper web searches, and better image handling, all protected by tough encryption on Proton's European servers.
There is also a fresh Ghost mode that wipes your chats after you're done, so nothing gets used for AI training.
Proton says it never uses your data for training and sticks to strict Swiss privacy laws, so your information stays yours.