Proudly human says Pope Leo XIV's texts human-made after review
Technology
Turns out, Pope Leo XIV's speeches and writings (including his recent Maps of Hope) are officially confirmed as human-made.
This was double-checked by Australian tech firm Proudly Human, working with Australian Catholic University experts and Vatican cardinals to make sure no AI was involved.
Certification team used strict detection tools
Pope Leo's Magnifica Humanitas actually warned about AI getting too powerful, pushing for tech that stays human-friendly and open to everyone.
The team behind the certification used strict rules and top-notch detection tools, because as Zlato Skrbis from Australian Catholic University put it, people want confidence that what they're reading is genuinely human these days.