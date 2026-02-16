PS6's launch delayed to 2028 due to global memory chip shortage
Sony might delay the PlayStation 6 launch to 2028 or even 2029, thanks to a global memory chip shortage caused by skyrocketing demand from AI companies.
This is a shift from the expected late-2027 release and is meant to avoid crazy costs and supply headaches.
DRAM prices shot up by 75% in just 1 month
The PS6 is rumored to pack a hefty 30GB of GDDR7 RAM—almost double what the PS5 has.
But here's the catch: DRAM prices shot up by 75% in just one month, which could push the console's price above $900 or force Sony to take big losses.
This would break Sony's usual seven-year console cycle, but they're choosing stability over rushing things.
Instead of battling AI giants for limited chips, Sony wants to make sure gamers get great performance without insane prices.
Basically, they're holding out for quality—and your wallet.