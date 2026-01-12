PSLV-C62 mission : ISRO hits a snag on 1st big 2026 launch Technology Jan 12, 2026

ISRO's PSLV-C62 rocket couldn't place the Anvesha satellite or its co-passenger payloads into orbit on Monday, after an unexpected glitch during the third stage.

The mission, launched from Sriharikota, was India's first major space attempt of 2026 and now has ISRO digging into what went wrong.