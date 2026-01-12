PSLV-C62 mission : ISRO hits a snag on 1st big 2026 launch
ISRO's PSLV-C62 rocket couldn't place the Anvesha satellite or its co-passenger payloads into orbit on Monday, after an unexpected glitch during the third stage.
The mission, launched from Sriharikota, was India's first major space attempt of 2026 and now has ISRO digging into what went wrong.
What actually happened?
The rocket was carrying DRDO's Anvesha Earth observation satellite plus a bunch of other satellites for a polar orbit.
But things went sideways near the end of the third stage—so none of the satellites made it to space as planned.
Why does this matter?
This isn't just about one failed launch. PSLV rockets are ISRO's go-to for lots of missions—including commercial and startup projects—so any hiccup shakes confidence for future plans.
ISRO is already investigating, hoping to learn fast and keep India's space ambitions moving forward.