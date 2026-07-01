Pune-based Flipick launches AI video platform on July 1 2026

Flipick VVP personalization and creation ₹3,300/min

The system uses a nine-step workflow with features like Screenplay Builder for structured scripts and Overlays for branded looks.

You get cost savings, consistent quality, and audit-ready results every time.

Plus, you can send out personalized video links (customized by name or language) with just one click using Flipick's VVP system, and see exactly who watched and engaged.

Pricing starts at ₹3,300 per minute for creation; distribution costs run ₹20-₹50 per recipient depending on scale.