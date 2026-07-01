Pune-based Flipick launches AI video platform on July 1 2026
Flipick, a Pune-based learning-technology company, just dropped its new AI video platform on July 1, 2026.
It is designed to help businesses easily create, personalize, and track cinematic videos: think everything from scriptwriting to delivery and analytics, all in one place.
Unlike basic AI tools that only make simple videos, this platform handles the whole process automatically.
Flipick VVP personalization and creation ₹3,300/min
The system uses a nine-step workflow with features like Screenplay Builder for structured scripts and Overlays for branded looks.
You get cost savings, consistent quality, and audit-ready results every time.
Plus, you can send out personalized video links (customized by name or language) with just one click using Flipick's VVP system, and see exactly who watched and engaged.
Pricing starts at ₹3,300 per minute for creation; distribution costs run ₹20-₹50 per recipient depending on scale.