Punkt unveils MC03 in North America priced $699 on AphyOS
Punkt is dropping its new MC03 smartphone in North America this spring for $699.
What's different? It runs on AphyOS, a subscription-based system designed to keep your data private and limit your online footprint.
Built-in privacy tools like Proton Mail, Calendar, Drive, and a VPN come standard, so your info stays yours.
MC03 includes removable 5,200mAh battery
The MC03 packs a removable 5,200mAh battery (a rare find now), a smooth 120-hertz OLED display, a sharp 64MP main camera, and dust and water resistance (IP68).
You get to choose apps from the App Hub or manage access through your own secondary app store.
The first year of AphyOS is free; after that, it's $9.99 a month with bundle options.
If you're looking for an alternative to Google or Apple phones with real privacy focus, this might be one to watch.