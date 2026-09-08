Purdue study finds scented cleaners release lung-penetrating ultrafine particles indoors
Turns out, those fresh-smelling cleaning sprays and wipes might be doing more harm than good.
A new Purdue University study found that scented products can quickly release huge amounts of ultrafine particles into the air, so tiny you can't see them, and too small for many household air-quality monitors to detect, but small enough to reach deep into your lungs.
These particles form when the chemicals behind scents like lemon or pine react with indoor ozone.
Experts advise fragrance-free cleaning and ventilation
Researchers tested everyday cleaning routines in a tiny-house lab and discovered some scented products created billions (even trillions) of these invisible particles within minutes.
Using UV germ-killing devices made things worse by boosting ozone indoors.
Experts suggest switching to fragrance-free cleaners, airing out your space while cleaning, and skipping ozone-generating gadgets to keep your indoor air safer.