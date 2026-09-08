Purdue study finds scented cleaners release lung-penetrating ultrafine particles indoors

Turns out, those fresh-smelling cleaning sprays and wipes might be doing more harm than good.

A new Purdue University study found that scented products can quickly release huge amounts of ultrafine particles into the air, so tiny you can't see them, and too small for many household air-quality monitors to detect, but small enough to reach deep into your lungs.

These particles form when the chemicals behind scents like lemon or pine react with indoor ozone.