Puresta launches EVERQ AI platform expanding dermatology access in India
Technology
Puresta just launched EVERQ, an AI-driven platform that helps spot skin issues and links you up with dermatologists, all online.
The goal? Make personalized skincare advice, treatment plans, and product deliveries way more accessible beyond India's largest cities.
Puresta raises ₹34-cr, adds SKINQ
EVERQ fits right into Puresta's growing skin-health lineup (think SKINQ Rx and SKINQ), focusing on Indian and melanin-rich skin types, so it tackles things like pigmentation, acne, and sensitivity.
With a recent ₹34-crore funding boost and the addition of HealthQ Life Science's SKINQ brand, Puresta is aiming to bring dermatologist-led care beyond big cities.