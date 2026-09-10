PVPSIT Vijayawada to host IBM Quantum Qiskit Fall Fest 2026
Technology
PVPSIT in Vijayawada is gearing up to host IBM Quantum's Qiskit Fall Fest 2026, running from October 5 to November 30.
The festival is all about giving students a real taste of quantum computing: think hands-on workshops and chances to dive into research.
Students get workshops mentorship and certificates
Expect practical workshops on quantum circuits and algorithms, mentorship sessions, and talks from global tech experts.
Students can connect with international quantum communities and stay updated on the latest trends.
Everyone gets a certificate, plus extra recognition for standout contributions.
As lead organizer G. Sridevi puts it, the festival will provide students with hands-on learning experiences and encourage their interest in research.