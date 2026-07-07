pxpipe cuts Anthropic's Claude costs by up to 70%

pxpipe packs prompts into PNGs

Built by software engineer Steven Chong, pxpipe acts as a middleman for the Claude API. It packs lengthy prompts or chat logs into image files that Claude's vision feature can read.

For example, one coding session dropped from $42.21 to just $6.06 using this trick.

Just note: sensitive information, such as passwords, may remain in plain text for accuracy, and the tool relies on Anthropic's current pricing, so if they change it, this hack might stop working.