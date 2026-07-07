pxpipe cuts Anthropic's Claude costs by up to 70%
If you use Anthropic's Claude AI, there is a clever new way to save money: an open source tool called pxpipe.
Instead of sending long text prompts, pxpipe turns them into PNG images, taking advantage of a billing loophole where images are charged by pixel size, not word count.
Tests show it can cut your Claude costs by as much as 70%.
pxpipe packs prompts into PNGs
Built by software engineer Steven Chong, pxpipe acts as a middleman for the Claude API. It packs lengthy prompts or chat logs into image files that Claude's vision feature can read.
For example, one coding session dropped from $42.21 to just $6.06 using this trick.
Just note: sensitive information, such as passwords, may remain in plain text for accuracy, and the tool relies on Anthropic's current pricing, so if they change it, this hack might stop working.