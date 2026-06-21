Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon says AI agents could transform phones
Technology
Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon thinks AI agents could fundamentally change how we use our phones in the coming years.
On The Tech Download podcast, he explained that soon, you could just tell your phone what you need, like booking a table or paying for something, and it'll handle everything for you, reducing the need to switch between apps.
Amon sees AI in smart glasses
Amon also sees AI popping up in devices like smart glasses, where you could get help hands-free while walking around.
He believes apps will stick around but might play a smaller role as AI agents become the main way we interact with digital services.
Qualcomm is already working on technology to make this happen.