Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon says AI agents could transform phones Technology Jun 21, 2026

Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon thinks AI agents could fundamentally change how we use our phones in the coming years.

On The Tech Download podcast, he explained that soon, you could just tell your phone what you need, like booking a table or paying for something, and it'll handle everything for you, reducing the need to switch between apps.