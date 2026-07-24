Qualcomm developing 4th Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 variant

This new variant (SM8850-1-AB) is expected to deliver performance on par with the eight-core version powering phones like the OnePlus 15, so you're not missing out on speed.

The Gen 5 series already has three versions in big-name devices like OPPO Find N6 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8.

By adding a fourth option, Qualcomm is making sure more people get flagship-level performance without paying top-tier prices.