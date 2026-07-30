Qualcomm humanoid robot collapses and shuts down at Computex Taipei
Technology
Qualcomm's humanoid robot, powered by its Dragonwing IQ10 AI chip, unexpectedly collapsed and shut down during a live demo at Computex 2026 in Taipei.
Staff quickly covered it up.
Qualcomm attributes mishap to brief glitch
Qualcomm explained the mishap was due to a "brief communication glitch" that activated the robot's built-in safety system, causing it to safely lower itself.
The company sees this as a chance to gather useful data and improve reliability for future robots, reminding everyone that hiccups like these are part of pushing AI forward.