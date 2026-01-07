Qualcomm, Samsung in talks for contract manufacturing of 2nm chips
What's the story
Qualcomm is in talks with Samsung Electronics to manufacture two-nanometer (nm) chips. The information was revealed by Qualcomm's CEO Cristiano Amon in an interview with the Korea Economic Daily. Amon indicated that Qualcomm was holding talks first with Samsung Electronics, among several semiconductor foundry firms, about contract manufacturing using the advanced 2nm process technology.
Progress update
Design work for commercialization already completed
Amon also revealed that the design work for commercializing these advanced 2nm chips has already been completed. This indicates a significant step forward in Qualcomm's plans to leverage this cutting-edge technology. However, Samsung Electronics refrained from commenting on specific customers when approached for a statement on the matter.
Business outlook
Samsung's foundry business poised for growth
Samsung Electronics' co-CEO and chip chief, Jun Young-hyun, recently said that recent supply agreements with major customers have positioned its loss-making foundry business "primed for a great leap forward." The statement reflects a positive outlook for the company's foundry division, which has been struggling financially. Notably, in July last year, Samsung had signed a massive $16.5 billion deal with Tesla.