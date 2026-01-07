The information was revealed by Qualcomm's CEO Cristiano Amon

Qualcomm, Samsung in talks for contract manufacturing of 2nm chips

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:05 pm Jan 07, 202606:05 pm

Qualcomm is in talks with Samsung Electronics to manufacture two-nanometer (nm) chips. The information was revealed by Qualcomm's CEO Cristiano Amon in an interview with the Korea Economic Daily. Amon indicated that Qualcomm was holding talks first with Samsung Electronics, among several semiconductor foundry firms, about contract manufacturing using the advanced 2nm process technology.