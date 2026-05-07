Qualcomm launches Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 and 4 Gen 5
Qualcomm just dropped its new Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 and Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chips, hoping to make smartphones more affordable even as production costs rise.
These chips are built for mid-range and entry-level phones, promising smoother gaming, better battery life, and stronger connectivity.
Snapdragon chips add AI, dual 5G
The Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 brings AI-powered camera upgrades for sharper photos and better gameplay.
The Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 introduces dual-5G SIM support, a first at this level.
Expect these features in upcoming OPPO, realme, and Xiaomi phones later this year.
Plus, boAt's Nirvana headphones will get a boost from Qualcomm's audio tech.
As Qualcomm's Chris Patrick puts it, the goal is to give users "even more value, even more capabilities of the technology they invest in."