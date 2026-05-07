Qualcomm launches Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 and 4 Gen 5

Snapdragon chips add AI, dual 5G

The Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 brings AI-powered camera upgrades for sharper photos and better gameplay.

The Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 introduces dual-5G SIM support, a first at this level.

Expect these features in upcoming OPPO, realme, and Xiaomi phones later this year.

Plus, boAt's Nirvana headphones will get a boost from Qualcomm's audio tech.

As Qualcomm's Chris Patrick puts it, the goal is to give users "even more value, even more capabilities of the technology they invest in."