Qualcomm says Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 not overheating
Technology
Qualcomm is pushing back against rumors that its new Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chip has overheating problems, calling the claims "inaccurate."
The company says there aren't any widespread thermal issues and highlighted its focus on innovation.
The company's CMO, Don McGuire, also chimed in on social media to reassure users.
Samsung reportedly considering Exynos 2700
These overheating rumors popped up just as Samsung is reportedly thinking about using its own Exynos 2700 chip instead.
Still, major brands like Motorola and Xiaomi are sticking with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 for their upcoming flagship phones, showing they're confident in its performance despite all the buzz.