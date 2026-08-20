Qualcomm teaser previews Dual 8 Elite at Maui Snapdragon Summit
Technology
Qualcomm just dropped a teaser for its upcoming Snapdragon Summit (September 22-24 in Maui), hinting at a new wave of agentic AI with the fresh Dual 8 Elite processors.
The sneak peek video showed off two mystery chips promising faster connections, better cameras, and upgraded GPUs for smoother gaming: basically, everything you want in your next phone.
Snapdragon 8 Elite Pro rumors
Everyone's talking about the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 and a possible Pro version.
Rumors say the Pro chip will likely be built on TSMC's 2nm process and could feature an Adreno 850 GPU, think serious performance boosts for top-tier phones like the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra.
Qualcomm says more details are coming at the summit, so it looks like big upgrades are on the horizon for flagship devices.